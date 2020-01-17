Buhari still fighting Civil War, says Kanu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, said the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari was still fighting a war against the Igbo people as if Nigerian Civil War has not ended.

According to Kanu, to President Buhari and those in the seat of power, the Nigerian-Biafra war has not ended, as “they are still fighting it with their dehumanising treatment against the Igbo.”

Mazi Kanu, in a radio broadcast made available to Vanguard, said: “The level of conspiracy, hatred and destruction unleashed on the things cherished by Biafrans by the current administration are unspeakable, unacceptable and uncondoneable by any peace-loving section of the country.”

He, however, stressed that even in the face of the maltreatment of Igbo, “without apologies to anybody or group, we are the best of the best and finest of the finest you can find anywhere in the world. I say this without apologies to anyone or group.

“The war against the Igbo has not ended. The current administration in Nigeria is still fighting the war against the Igbo as if the Civil War has not ended.

“If the war of genocide against Biafrans has ended, why are Igweocha, Warri and Calabar seaports not opened? Why is Onitsha River port not functional? If the war has ended, why is there no international airport in the whole of Biafraland?

“If the war has ended, why does the Federal Government still station roadblocks across Biafraland and why are they still militarising Biafraland? Why is the government supporting the herdsmen to rape our old mothers and daughters across Biafraland?”

