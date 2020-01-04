Buhari should hand over united Nigeria when leaving in 2023 ― Olafemi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari that he will retire from politics in 2023 has been described as a new year gift for the people of Nigeria.

Former governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarance Olafemi in a statement obtained by Vanguard on Saturday in Lokoja said the President’s pronouncement as put to rest all agitations and also overheating of politics of the third term.

Olafemi likewise said that the President through the statement has further convinced the people that he has the interest of Nigeria at heart.

His words, “He has been able to hold Nigeria together in the last four years. He inherited a lot of problems over Nigeria. He met Boko Haram, he met Niger Delta, he met the Benue crisis, he never invented them and none came during his tenure.

“I want to say that I congratulate him because he is a president that came during turbulence. Is a president that I personally respect. For me the chapter is close there is no third term for Buhari. He came at a difficult time when the economy was in shambles.

Chief Olafemi, however, stressed that the President will consolidate on making sure that Nigeria remained united in 2020,

“We have so many fragmented and structured in Nigeria and any attempt to spark war there will never be anything like Nigeria. His (Buhari) focus should be how to hand over a United Nigeria by the time he is going in 2023,” he said.

On Kogi politics, he said he never regretted the role he played during the election stressing that his primary responsibility is to protect his people.

“The interest of my people is that they are a minority, they are smaller than the central and east in times of population but we are well blessed. But there is no way we can be governor unless we partner with other senatorial districts in the state.

“I governed this state accidentally, we must rule this state as a people and if they don’t I will move my people to join either Ekiti or Kwara. If our current struggle does not work I have the capacity to move my people out of Kogi State.

“When I met the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, he expressed his concern that my people are not with the ruling party; that they did not win any House of Assembly, they did not win Senate, they did not win general election, they did not win for the president, they did not win the senatorial election.

“On what ground do we want to now aspire to be governor and we are from the same old Kwara, and I told him that I will talk to my people and turned them around.

“To God be the glory I achieved that. If I did not leave PDP I will not have achieved that. I proved to the governor that my people have moved. It is now left for him to be fair, it is now left for him to think and justified my commitment and sacrifice.

“I did not collect single Kobo from APC during the election but I can tell you 2023 is a do or die. He must make sure that come 2023 there is fairness otherwise some of us who want to retire will come back as a combatant and we would change the narrative,” he warned.

