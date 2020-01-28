Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of Obiorah, Akande’s appointments in CBN and NCC

Kindly Share This Story:

Henry Umoru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Buhari also asked the senators to confirm the appointment of Prof. Adeola Akande as Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Both requests were contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and dated January 16, 2020 and December 24, 2019, respectively.

The letters were read on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary.

Also appointed was Uche Onwude as a member of the Board of the Commission.

President Buhari, in the letter requesting the confirmation of Obiora as Deputy Governor of the CBN, wrote: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

In a separate letter seeking the confirmation of the NCC nominees, he said: “In accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed two names of nominees as Chairman and member of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”

The nominees are – Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) as Chairman and Mr. Uche Onwude (South East) as Member of the NCC Board.

The Senate also received the President’s request for the confirmation of Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The request was contained in another letter dated January 7, 2020, and read on the floor during plenary.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is a reputable airline Pilot and Aviation Safety Expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the Aviation Industry. A copy of his curriculum vitae is attached herewith.

“In view of the strategic importance of the NCAA as the regulator of the Civil Aviation Industry. I wish to request for the expeditious consideration and confirmation of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the substantive Director-General of NCAA.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: