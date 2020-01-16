Buhari salutes Bisi Akande for upholding Awolowo’s philosophy

Kindly Share This Story:

As elder Statesman clocks 81

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Abdukareem Adebisi Akande as he clocks 81 years.

President Buhari has also commended the octogenarian and elder statesman for upholding the philosophy of the late sage, hief Obafemi Awolowo.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, wishes Chief Akande longer years, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

Adesina in the statement said, “The President joins all members of the governing party, government and people of Osun State, family and associates of the elder statesmen in celebrating the virtues of selflessness and sacrifice he consistently projects.

“President Buhari congratulates the former Governor of Osun State for upholding the philosophy of the great nationalist, former premier of Western region and leader of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in advocating free education, health care and entrepreneurship, and following up with counselling of leaders on same path.

“The President believes Chief Akande’s rich experience in public service and politics will go a long way in moving the nation forward through wise counsels, and setting a good precedence in leadership.”

President Buhari prayed for better days ahead for the party stalwart.

