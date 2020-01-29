Buhari promises executive order on critical national infrastructure

Kindly Share This Story:

… Orders Minister, IGP to Ensure Protection of Telecom Facilities

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In a bid to ensure unhindered access to telecom services in the country, President Mohammadu Buhari says the administration is in the process of releasing an Executive Order on Critical National Infrastructure to ease concerns regarding the security of all equipment.

President Buhari made the promise on Tuesday during an audience with the Chairman, MTN Group, Mr. MCEBISI Jonas and President and CEO, Mr. Rob Shutter at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In demonstration of his commitment to grow the sector, directed the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to liaise with the Inspector General of Police to ensure the protection of critical telecom infrastructure across the country.

He urged the MTN to continue to support government’s efforts by improving the Quality of Service (QoS), downward price review of data and other services in view of your large market in Nigeria.

On their part, President Buhari pledged the commitment of his administration to ensuring that the telecom giant and other telecom operators are given the right business environment to thrive in Nigeria.

‘‘We are in the process of releasing an Executive Order on Critical National Infrastructure to ease your concerns regarding the security of your equipment. I have also directed the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to liaise with the Inspector General of Police to ensure the protection of critical telecom infrastructure across the country.

‘‘I am happy to hear of the role that you are playing in Nigeria and the reconfirmation of your commitment to the Nigerian economy. We look forward to the successful deployment of your proposed rural telephony projects to ensure that Nigerians in unserved and underserved areas are able to connect and enjoy the benefits of digital technology. It is also important that we have greater 4G penetration across the country.

‘‘We urge you to continue to support our efforts by improving the Quality of Service (QoS), downward price review of data and other services in view of your large market in Nigeria. We note that Nigeria is MTN’s biggest market in Africa, accounting for approximately one-third of your total annual revenues and we want you to take this into account when creating a pricing structure for our market.

‘‘We seek greater investment in unserved and underserved areas and collaboration with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to bring down the cost of smartphones.

The President had on the 28th of November, 2019 unveiled and launched the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria in line with his plan to support to assist in digitizing the economy, we urge you to lend your support in the implementation of the Policy.

He therefore requested that the telcos continue to partner with Government at all levels to ensure that Nigerians in every part of the country experience the benefits of digital technology.

