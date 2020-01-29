Buhari presides over first FEC meeting in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 30th Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, which is the first for 2020.

The meeting which has in audience, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, started at 11am prompt when President walked into the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After the rend3of of the national anthem, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola said the Muslim prayer while the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said the Christian prayers as directed by the President.

