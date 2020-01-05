Buhari mourns victims of Kaduna gas explosion

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed sadness at the gas explosion which killed the Chairman of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Simon Mallam, his son and three others at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna on Saturday.

The President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “I am deeply touched by this unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Prof. Simon Mallam, his son and others.

“The death of the erudite Professor has robbed Nigeria of a great scientist whose services were acutely needed at a time we are increasing emphasis on science and technology for development.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his family and those of other victims of the gas explosion.

“May God comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.” (NAN)

Vanguard

