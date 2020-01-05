Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari mourns victims of Kaduna gas explosion

On 9:20 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Constituency project, President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed sadness at the gas explosion which killed the Chairman of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Simon Mallam, his son and three others at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna on Saturday.

The President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “I am deeply touched by this unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Prof. Simon Mallam, his son and others.

“The death of the erudite Professor has robbed Nigeria of a great scientist whose services were acutely needed at a time we are increasing emphasis on science and technology for development.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his family and those of other victims of the gas explosion.

“May God comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.” (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!