Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The former president was sighted being ushered into the president’s office at about 1.45 pm.

There was no information on the agenda of the meeting and whether it was at the instance of President Buhari.

At the end of the session, which lasted for about 10 minutes, President Buhari saw him off to his office’s forecourt where the former president’s car was waiting.

It was the second time the two leaders would be meeting in a space of a few months as Jonathan equally visited the president on October 10, 2019.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

