Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock

On 3:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The former president was sighted being ushered into the president’s office at about 1.45 pm.

There was no information on the agenda of the meeting and whether it was at the instance of President Buhari.

ALSO READ: How Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari got Nigeria into deep trouble

At the end of the session, which lasted for about 10 minutes, President Buhari saw him off to his office’s forecourt where the former president’s car was waiting.

It was the second time the two leaders would be meeting in a space of a few months as Jonathan equally visited the president on October 10, 2019.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!