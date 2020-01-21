Buhari condemns CAN Chairman’s death, says ‘I am greatly saddened’

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist killing of Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa, describing it as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.

The president stated this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari said he regretted that the terrorists (Boko Haram) killed the religious leader while giving signals of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

“I am greatly saddened by the fact that the terrorists went on to kill him even while giving signals of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties. This barbarism is condemnable.

“We will ensure that these terrorists pay a heavy price for their evil actions,” Buhari posted on his Twitter handle.

He consoled the Christian community all over Nigeria, the government and people of Adamawa as well as the Bishop’s family over the sad loss of the man of God.

He said that terrorists would continue to pay a heavy price for their actions and ”comprehensively be defeated by our determined armed forces”.

The president urged nations of the world to end all support provided to the Boko Haram and Islamic States in West Africa (ISWA) terrorist groups whose only goal was to sow death, violence and destruction in the sub-region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmad Salkida, a journalist with years of experience reporting the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents, in a series of tweets said Andimi was killed on Monday.

“To break some news items can traumatize. I’m battling with one of such. Reverend Andimi, abducted by #BokoHaram was executed yesterday,” Salkida tweeted.

Late Andimi was abducted in January when the insurgents attacked his village.

