Buhari Commends Supreme Court on Imo governorship polls

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari last night commended the Supreme Court for their courage and perseverance in the decision to return a well-deserved victory to the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate in Imo State gubernatorial contest, Senator Hope Uzidinma

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said, “The road to justice may be long and tortuous, but it is the best path for anyone aggrieved.

“Under the new administration, a new journey to build a new Imo with new energy is about to begin. In this outcome, it is the people of Imo State who have emerged victorious,”

In congratulating the new governor, President Buhari urged Senator Uzodinma to promote the ideals of the APC and unite the state by running an inclusive administration.

Vanguard Nigeria News

