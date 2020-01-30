Breaking News
Bruno Fernandes feels ‘incredible’ after £67.8m Man United move

Bruno Fernandes, Man United

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has completed his move to Manchester United on a five-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club have announced.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of a further 12-month extension, in a deal worth an initial £46.6million.

The long-anticipated deal was finalised on Thursday after Fernandes, who has 19 international caps, agreed personal terms and passed a medical.

Fernandes told the club’s website: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.”

United were reportedly close to securing Fernandes’ signature a fortnight ago but the deal stalled as the clubs struggled to agree a fee.

That changed as United made a breakthrough in negotiations this week and by Wednesday they confirmed an agreement with Sporting was in place.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

