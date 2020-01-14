Kindly Share This Story:

Davido shared a video of himself, his cousin BRed and sister Sharon enroute church service and in service and Nigerians are making the most of it. Attending a church service is not something you see him do every other church service day hence the exhilaration that greeted his attendance.

See how Nigerians reacted below:

Me when I don’t know the lyrics to the gospel song during Praise and worship (pree Davido )😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vnwlrbi4Xc — Aros (@Damii_aros) January 13, 2020

Davido was 5 seconds away from screaming “shekpe!!!!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fZP4xLahYw — Mr. Alabi of Lagos (@the_Lawrenz) January 14, 2020

Bible study leader: Brother baddest what do you have to contribute about this scripture of Jesus turning water to wine Davido:shekpe!! pic.twitter.com/HE24HpDlX5 — 🌍 Ace: CEO (@Mosace1) January 13, 2020

As successful as he is, he’s gone back to church to give God Thanks for all the blessings. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/tVvGjyUIp1 — (@DMWDailyNews) January 13, 2020

when the Bible study teacher tells you to drop his Richard Mille wrist watch as burnt offering pic.twitter.com/fkXc2gwWkx — @n@br try y@gh (@Talk2jordan_lee) January 13, 2020

Who forced Davido to church😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8jhW3eK1nT — African Pikin👶 (@osetbaba) January 13, 2020

You can’t hate Davido honestly baba is on a spiritual level.😄 pic.twitter.com/gV5qsbcxB6 — Rudebwoypee (@rudebwoypee24) January 13, 2020

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: