Breaking: Victor Moses completes Inter move

The Nigeria international had signed his contract two days ago, after passing his medical in Milan, but the paperwork needed from his last club Fenerbahce hadn’t come through.

Since January 2019, the 29-year-old had been loaned out to the Istanbul giants and Chelsea had agreed to terminate the deal with the Turkish club to let Moses move to Inter.

He has struggled with injuries whilst in Turkey and only played 23 games for Fenerbahce.

Inter have agreed on a loan deal with Chelsea, including an option to buy the player for €12m and will be reunited with Antonio Conte at San Siro.

