BREAKING: Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC

Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received the Certificate of Return from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) as the governor-elect of Imo State.
He was awarded the certificate on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state.
