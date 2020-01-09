Breaking News
Breaking: US House votes to curb Trump’s military action against Iran

Donald Trump (Right) and Nancy Pelosi (Left)

In a rebuke to President Donald Trump, the US House voted Thursday to restrict his future military action against Iran, as lawmakers sought to claw back congressional war powers from the White House.

The non-binding resolution was introduced by Democrats after Trump’s order to kill an Iranian commander and retaliatory missile strikes by the Islamic republic dramatically escalated tensions and raised fears of a war between the two foes.

The vote, 224 to 194, was largely along party lines, although three members of Trump’s Republican Party joined Democrats in approving the measure that demands the US president not engage in military action against Iran unless authorized by Congress.

