Tambuwal takes over from Dickson as chairman PDP Governors' Forum

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors forum, has appointed Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State Governor as its new chairman.

The forum made the decision following the absent of the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson and the fact that his tenure will elapse on February 3, 2020.

A statement issued by Mohammad Bello, special adviser to governor Tambuwal, stated that the choice of Governor Tambuwal was unanimous as all the governors in attendance at the party’s 88th National Executive Council held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata plaza, Abuja, resolved and appointed him as their chairman.

