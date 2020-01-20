Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Gov Lalong’s election

Supreme Court upholds Gov Lalong's election
Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state.

The court, in a unanimous judgement by a seven-man panel of justices led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, dismissed appeal candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Jeremiah Useni, filed to challenge the outcome of the governorship election that held in the state on March 9, 2019.

In its lead judgement that was read by Justice Paul Galinje, the Supreme Court said it found no reason to disturb the concurrent decisions of both the tribunal and the Court of Appeal that returned Lalong of the All Progressive Congress, APC, as duly elected.

