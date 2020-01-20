Breaking: Supreme Court affirms election of Bauchi state governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court has affirmed Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the duly elected governor of Bauchi state.

It dismissed an appeal marked SC/1502, which the immediate past governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Mohammed Abubakar, filed to challenge the outcome of the governorship election.

Justice Mohammed Dattijo who delivered the lead judgement, held that the appellant failed to demonstrate the perversity in the concurrent findings of the Bauchi state Governorship Election Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Jos.

Other members of the seven-man panel of justices concurred with the lead judgement.

VANGUARD

