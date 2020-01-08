Breaking News
Breaking: Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Qaeda ― Rouhani

Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani

By Rasheed Sobowale

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said the assassinated Iran commander, General Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda, among other terrorist groups.

Rouhani claimed if it wasn’t for Soleimani, most European capitals would be in great danger now.

“General Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al. If it weren’t for his war on terror, European capitals would be in great danger now. Our final answer to his assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region.”

