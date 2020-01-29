Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the introduction of Amotekun, and arguments surrounding its legality, the Ninth Assembly, Wednesday debated furiously over community policing and the alleged insecurity that has worsened in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Filed in a motion tagged, ‘Nigerian security challenges: urgent need to restructure, review and reorganize the current security architecture’ by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, Senators took out time to debate and break down in clear terms the number of deaths recorded.

Some said Buhari has failed to secure the nation from Boko Haram, Bandits, Herdsmen others and therefore has no other option than to resign.

Speaking first at the floor of the hallowed chamber, Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia-South Senatorial District, said, “The hard work that was supposed to be done in Nigeria is not done. We will ask this government to resign because it can no longer do anything in the country”.

Seconding him, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said, “If we do not approach this debate with a level of responsibility that it demands we shall be doing more harm than good to this issue of national security.”

“The security architecture is over stretched and not as effective as it is. I think there is a consensus, we should be looking into the direction of community policing in Nigeria but we are not so sure of what the structure and component will be like.”- Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“On the issue of state police, our constitution places security on the exclusive list. In this position, we have to amend the various sections of the constitution. If we do not do that, we are putting the cart before the horse.”- Senator Adamu Aliero.

“It is true that Nigerian Police is overwhelmed so we need to recruit close to about one million officers. This is the way out. The solution now is to pass the police reform bill so funds can be made available for policing of this country.”- Senator Adamu Aliero.

“We should go back to God as a country and say we are sorry. We should confess our sins and ask God to forgive us and help us. Let us review our security infrastructure to determine if it is competent enough.”- Senator George Sekibo.

“We should amend the constitution and stand by state police.”- Senator George Sekibo.

“Each and every state should be allowed to have their own police. We can have federal police as well as we have state police. What we stand to benefit by having governors to be in charge of their security is far more.”- Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“For everyday security, we need to have our state police to be in place. We need to do something about our porous borders.”- Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“The business and political class uses police. we must agree that we should not personalize the use of police. Until we define the uses of police, we will continue to have this problem.”- Senator Yusuf Yusuf.

“There is no coordination among security agencies in Nigeria. The NSA advises the President on security and should be able to coordinate the security agencies.”- Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

“I have seen what insecurity has meted out to Nigerians and the vulnerable group in particular-women and children. State policing: if we want to go there, we should allow states that are ready.

“If we really want to tackle our insecurity correctly, we should look at state police. I believe in you Senate President to do it this time.”- Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“I am against state police because it is going to create more problems. the issue of unemployment in this country must be tackled.”- Senator Danjuma Goje.

“The issue of security cannot be taken in isolation. I support the need to consider a security architecture that is home grown.”- Senator Tolu Odebiyi.

“There is no need trying to trade blame. Let us not pretend, how we handle this matter is what will determine the content and character of our souls. There is need to restructure our security architecture. Legislative intervention is what we need.”- Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

READ ALSO:

“State police is not compulsory for every state, those who do not want it do not have to panic. Our people also feel our service chiefs have stayed for too long.”- Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

“We must treat this issue with genuine open heart.”- Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

“Let us declare state of emergency now on security. We need to secure our people and guarantee them of their safety.”- Senator Sam Egwu.

“The reality is that our attitude as individuals too contribute to what is happening today. Most of the people entrusted to providing security know what they can do to provide such service.”- Senator Sani Musa.

There is International conspiracy because my people have seen it. Most of the motorcycles they are using are uniform, they are the same. Our people are being attacked by the same conspiracy of the security forces that should protect them.”- Senator Sani Musa.

“If we are talking about security architecture, why are the service chiefs still in office? In a descent society they are supposed to resign.”- Senator Sani Musa.

“I think there would be need to set up a ad-hoc Committee of the Senate to interface with all these security agencies to bring out the facts.”- Senator Sani Musa.

“It is time for the Service Chiefs to go. The President needs fresh ideas to tackle the insecurity in the nation. We are calling for immediate legislative intervention for the creation of state police.”- Senator Solomon Adeola.

The creation of state police will take care of little security outfits that have been set up. It will also lead to generation of employment.”- Senator Solomon Adeola.

“Enough trackers should be bought and distributed to contain kidnappings. As far as I am concerned, the current IGP has the capacity, the only problem is funding and if we give him more money he will do better.”- Senator Theodore Orji.

“The service chiefs have done their best and I think they have run out of ideas. President Muhammadu Buhari needs to restructure the security apparatus. President Buhari should look inward and it is time to bring new ideas to help this country.”- Senator Elisha Abbo.

“Anybody who wants state police should be allowed to establish it, that is the beauty of federalism. There are foreign countries exploiting the troubles in this country. That is the business of intelligence and we should look at addressing that.”- Senator Chukwuka Utazi.

“Nigeria is at war, let nobody be deceived. We can no longer play ostrich and pretend that nothing is happening. There is social tension in the country and there is no elite consensus on the problems of this country because of ethnicity.

“There is a delegitimization of the Nigerian state by violent non state actors. We are facing crisis and the time to hold on to it is now.”- Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: