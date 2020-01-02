Police nab mastermind of Abuja bank robbery

Kindly Share This Story:

Crack detectives of the FCT Police Command have arrested the leader of the armed robbery gang that invaded First Bank, Mpape, Abuja on Saturday 28 December 2019.

Recall that the wanted gang leader, one Ernest was fingered by the conniving staff of the bank, Larry Ehizo, who said Ernest threatened to kill his family, particularly his mother if he Ehizo did not volunteer information on how to successfully rob the bank.

During the failed robbery attempt, a combined team of FCT Police operatives and soldiers of Guards Brigade overpowered the robbers and Ernest escaped with gunshot injuries.

Vanguard earlier reported two of the robbers surrendered while one who disguised in security uniform was shot.

The policemen and soldiers joint team stormed the surroundings of the bank less than 30 minutes after the robbers commenced their operation inside the bank.

The robbers were suspected to be young guys between the ages of 25-35.

