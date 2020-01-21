Breaking: Police, armed DSS, storm venue of Amotekun rally in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

As the Yorubas strategize ways to make their security outfit work, the federal government on the other hand devises means of ruining it.

Today’s incident at Panseke, a bustling area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, gave credence to the above postulation.

The Yorubas had planned to coordinate rally simultaneously on Tuesday in the six Southwest States in support of Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun.

As the rally was ongoing, the presences of the Nigerian Police officers and the Department of State Security, DSS, were felt.

Although the rally was not stopped but the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Kenneth Ebrimson, who visited the venue said according to The Nation that the people have rights to peaceful assembly as enshrined in the constitution but added that security Operatives were put on ground to forestall any breach of peace.

Ebrimson warned whoever tries to harass or intimidate other law abiding Nigerians from engaging in their legitimate business in the name of rally would have the full weight of the law “descending ruthlessly on him.”

Recall that before President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to London to participate in the inauguration of UK-Africa Investment Summit, he had a closed door meeting with all the service chiefs concerning the security of the country.

After the meeting, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, called on Nigerians to support the security forces rather than do anything that negates the approved community policing.

He said the meeting was called to evaluate what the armed forces as well as other security and intelligence agencies are doing to ensure that the territorial integrity of the country is not undermined by any individual or group.

His words, “We will ensure that nobody undermines the territorial and national sovereignty of Nigeria. Our appeal is for all Nigerians and other stakeholders to join hands with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security and intelligence agencies to ensure that our country is secured rather than looking at other methods that are likely going to negate the national policy and community policing policy that the Federal Government has approved.

“What we expect is for all stakeholders, local government, state government, other stakeholders to join hands with us, let us work together to ensure that our country is secured.

“You will recall that we had a meeting on the 30th of December, 2019 and today we held another one. The whole essence of the meeting is to critically evaluate what the armed forces of Nigeria as well as other security and intelligence agencies are doing with regard to ensuring that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by any individual or group of individuals.”

It would be recalled that the Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami faulted the establishment of Amotekun along with Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore whereby Miyetti Allah warned Southwest governors to withdraw their support for Amotekun’, adding that their continued support for Operation Amotekun may hurt the Southwest’s chances of getting the Presidency in 2023.

The above statement was condemned by Nigerians especially Yorubas that took out time and spaces in the media to educate Malami on security issues in the country.

