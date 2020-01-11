Vanguard Logo

Updated: PDP berates Buhari, says presidential fleet not for Hanan’s photography trip

By Idowu Bankole

…Urges Presidency to Apologise For Abuse of Office

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has on Saturday berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the presidential fleet used by his daughter Hanan Buhari to attend an event. The opposition party, PDP stated that President Buhari directly abused his office and exhibited the worst form of corruption by detailing the officially restricted Presidential jet to chauffeur his daughter, Hanan, reportedly, for her private photography event in Bauchi state.

The PDP in a statement on Saturday by the party’s publicity secretary, Mr Kola Olongbondiyan, describes the action as “provocative, condemnable, completely improper and an unpardonable slap on the sensibility of millions of Nigerians, particularly, the youths, who look up to Mr President for integrity, uprightness and respect for rules”.

According to the statement, “It is even most appalling that instead of apologizing to Nigerians, the Buhari Presidency, in its arrogance, is resorting to falsehood and trying to justify the inexcusable.

“Our party holds that Mr President should apologise for approving that her daughter uses the Presidential jet just for the purpose of allegedly taking photographs in a Durbar event in Bauchi state”.

“Perhaps, the Buhari Presidency forgot that it is public knowledge that the Presidential fleet can only be authorized for use by the President, the First Lady, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, former Presidents, Presidential delegation and no one else”.

