Breaking: Nigerian Senate praises self, lists achievements in 2019

By Nwafor Sunday

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has on Tuesday, commended his colleagues for putting in their best in the interest of the country.

Lawan who took out time to list the Chambers achievements, said the Senate has demonstrated the willingness and capacity to actualize its Legislative Agenda of working for Nigerians, when it passed crucial amendment bill on the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin, Production Sharing Contract Act, 1993; the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP); the Finance Bill, which comprised of seven very strategic veritable bills that will give effects to better and more effective and efficient revenue generation and collections for government.

Listing other achievements, the outspoken Lawan opined, “The passage of the 2020 Appropriation Bill within two months, in December, 2019, thereby, effectively returning the Federal Government Annual Budget cycle to January to December; the passage of the Public Procurement Act 2007, amendment bill, to address the challenges of avoidable delays and unnecessary cumbersome procurement processes and procedures and the passage of the 2020 Appropriation of the Federal Capital Territory, also being the first to be passed before the end of the year in a very long time.

The Senate also, achieved the feat of timely confirmations of the Ministerial nominees, Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Niger Delta Development Commission Governing Board, amongst others. I congratulate the Senate, indeed the National Assembly for this feat.”

Having listed the above achievements, Lawan remembered their colleagues that have passed on, saying “while the above are cheerful events, the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu was a great loss to this Senate. Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu was a consummate and accomplished legislator, who lived and died working for his constituents.”

