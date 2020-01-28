Breaking News
BREAKING: More buildings to be demolished on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway ― FG

On 4:47 pm
File: Road under construction

In order to pave way for the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Federal Government has said it would demolish more structures on the road.

This was made known on Tuesday by the Director of Highways, South West, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Funsho Adebiyi,  during a tour of roads including the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road and Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway.

Adebiyi stated that the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway had been redesigned to include interchanges and flyovers hence the need for demolition of structures and buildings along some axis of the road to give room for the new developments.

He stated that some buildings had been marked but that some other structures would go down.

