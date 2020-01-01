Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, today, welcomed and presented gifts items to the first babies of the year in four state-owned health facilities.

The facilities include Ijede General Hospital, Agbowa General Hospital, Ketu-Ejirin General Hospital and Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

A baby boy who weighed 2kg delivered at exactly 12. 01 a.m. to the family of Mr and Mrs Bukola Agede is the first baby of the year at Ijede General Hospital, Ikorodu.

Another baby, a female, delivered at 12. 07 a.m by Mrs Agbor Beauty is the first baby of the year in Agbowa General Hospital also in Ikorodu.

Also, a baby boy who weighed 3kg and delivered at 1.04 a.m. to the family of Mr and Mrs Kazeem Folake is the first baby of the year at Ketu-Ejirin General Hospital while the first baby of the year at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital is a baby boy who weighed 2.6kg. He was delivered at 12. 09 a.m. to the family of Mrs Momoh Mary.

Sanwo-Olu who was at these hospitals to celebrate with the new mothers on the arrival of their babies said the birth of a child does not happen by chance but requires that the mothers take steps to ensure that she lives a healthy life whilst pregnant and gets skilled care during labour and delivery.

She said: “Just as the birth of a healthy baby requires that the mother takes steps to ensure that she lives a healthy life whilst pregnant and gets skilled care during labour and delivery, we must also play our part to ensure that we live the kind of life that will promote our own welfare and the well-being of our society.”

Vanguard

