Updated: Kwara govt destroys Saraki’s family property, Ile Arugbo

The AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led Kwara government has on Thursday demolished the 8th National Assembly. Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki’s family property “Ile Arugbo” (old people’s home) built on land which ownership was recently revoked by the state.

Kwara government has earlier stated that it will build a secretariat on the site after it recovered it.

According to the report, there were about 50 policemen on stand-by during the demolition process.

In the government’s reaction to the development, it noted that it took steps to take over what rightly belongs to the people of Kwara State.

”The Kwara State Government early today began the physical reclamation of the plot of land bordering the civil service clinic in Ilorin.” the government stated in a press statement released to the media on Thursday.

”The reclamation exercise began in the early hours of Thursday to avoid any needless confrontation. Attempts by some persons to provoke government’s agents on lawful duty were resisted by the security agents who exercised the highest level of restraint and professionalism.

”Contrary to the claim that the State Government was served court papers on the matter, we state that no court paper has been served as at the time the government took steps to preserve what lawfully belongs to the people.

”Finally, we urge the people of the state to remain calm, peaceful and be guided only by facts of the matter and not be drawn into an emotional outburst that is targeted at distracting the public from the issues at stake. While the administration is focused on restoring sanity to the state after years of barefaced impunity, we will do so within the limit of the law.”

