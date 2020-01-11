Kindly Share This Story:

…Says NIN requirement now shifted to 2021 exercises

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has suspended the use of National Identification Number, NIN, as a requirement for registration in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

By Joseph Erunke

The suspension also affected the JAMB’s Direct Entry Registration for the year.

But the board which announced the suspension of NIN at an ongoing press conference, at its head office, at Bwari, Abuja, said NIN would be a necessary requirement in the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry registrations.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who broke the news at the press conference, attributed the action to what he called “technical reasons.”

The press conference was attended by top management staff of the National Identification Management Commission, NIMC, led by its Director-General, Aziz Aliyu.

Oloyode, citing ongoing difficulties being faced by candidates in the NIN registration, insisted the NIN requirement as a precondition for the UTME and Direct Entry registrations have been set aside.

