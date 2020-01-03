Breaking: Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

Kindly Share This Story:

Iran’s supreme leader appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations arm after its commander was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad airport.

“Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement posted on his official website.

🔴فوری/ با حکم رهبر انقلاب اسلامی| سردار #اسماعیل_قاآنی فرمانده #نیروی_قدس #سپاه شد.

قاآنی تا پیش از این جانشین سردار سلیمانی در این نیرو بود. pic.twitter.com/btXVGQ8qdt — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 3, 2020

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: