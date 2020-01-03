Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

Iran’s supreme leader appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations arm after its commander was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad airport.

“Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement posted on his official website.

