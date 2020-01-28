Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Imo Speaker, seven PDP lawmakers dump party defect to APC

Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Dr Collins Chiji on Tuesday announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chiji who made the announcement during the plenary session of the house also announced the defection of seven other lawmakers from the PDP to the APC.

The lawmakers are Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West), Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo), Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru), Michael Njoku (Ihitte Uboma) and Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this brings the total number of APC lawmakers from ten to 18, with the defection of nine lawmakers on Tuesday, January 21, 2019.

With the recent defections, the PDP is left with eight members at the house. (NAN).

