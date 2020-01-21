Breaking: Imo deputy speaker, Onyekanma resigns

Kindly Share This Story:

The Imo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Okey Onyekanma has on Tuesday resigned his positions in the legislative arm of the state’s government.

Onyekanma who also resigned as the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business notified the house of his decision in a letter read by the Speaker to the House during a plenary on Tuesday.

He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and represents the Mbaitoli constituency of the state.

He was elected unopposed following his nomination by member-elect of Mbaise state constituency, Anyadike Nwosu and seconded by member-elect, Njaba state constituency, Uju Onwudiwe.

More details later…

