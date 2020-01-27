Vanguard Logo

After about 26 days in custody court finally grants Shehu Sani N10m bail

Shehu Sani, EFCC
Shehu Sani

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Shehu Sani has been granted Ten Million naira (N10m) bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja. Sani who represented Kaduna Central, in the 8th senate was accused of collecting money in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

A source familiar with the arrest told journalists that Mr Sani was arrested following a leak that he collected money from a popular Kaduna businessman to give Mr Magu.

Following a conflict between him and his former in-law, a famous Kaduna car dealer, Sani Dauda, was said to have been approached by Mr Sani to help him get EFCC to dig up alleged crimes of his estranged in-law.

A top source at the EFCC, who asked for anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said Mr Sani collected $10,000 from Mr Dauda.

But a source in Kaduna said Mr Sani returned the money to Mr Dauda after the deal leaked and the businessman was invited by EFCC to make a statement.

Since his alleged extortion, Sani has been on the custody of EFCC.

