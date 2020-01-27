After about 26 days in custody court finally grants Shehu Sani N10m bail

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Shehu Sani has been granted Ten Million naira (N10m) bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja. Sani who represented Kaduna Central, in the 8th senate was accused of collecting money in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

A source familiar with the arrest told journalists that Mr Sani was arrested following a leak that he collected money from a popular Kaduna businessman to give Mr Magu.

Following a conflict between him and his former in-law, a famous Kaduna car dealer, Sani Dauda, was said to have been approached by Mr Sani to help him get EFCC to dig up alleged crimes of his estranged in-law.

A top source at the EFCC, who asked for anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said Mr Sani collected $10,000 from Mr Dauda.

But a source in Kaduna said Mr Sani returned the money to Mr Dauda after the deal leaked and the businessman was invited by EFCC to make a statement.

Since his alleged extortion, Sani has been on the custody of EFCC.

