BREAKING: Declare Miyetti Allah terrorist group, CAN urges Buhari

Says Christians are endangered species in Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to proscribe Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, as a terror group over the recent upsurge in the killing of Christians in the country.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made the call during a world press conference on the state of the nation, held in Abuja.

According to him, the failure of the Federal Government to call Miyetti Allah to order, following past killings in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, and other Christian dominated parts of the country, have emboldened criminals to attack non-Muslims with impunity.

He said with the renewed attacks which culminated in the killing of CAN chairman in Michika Local Government of Adamawa state, Rev. Lawan Andimi, by terrorists, Christians in Nigeria have become endangered species.

