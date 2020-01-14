Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Court sacks Ihedioha, declares Uzodinma winner

On 6:15 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Tourism driving Imo economy — Ihedioha
Gove Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, sacked governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State. The apex court, in a unanimous judgment by a seven-man panel of justices that was led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that Ihedioha who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was not duly elected.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun who delivered the lead judgment declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the valid winner of the governorship contest that held in Imo state on March 9, 2019.

Supreme Court voids Uche Nwosu’s candidature

The Supreme Court therefore ordered the immediate withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Ihedioha.

It ordered that a fresh Certificate of Return should be issued to Uzodinma forthwith, adding that he should be sworn-in immediately as the governor of Imo state.

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!