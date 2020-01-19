Kindly Share This Story:

—Say South-South Must Complete Another 4-yrs

— North Won’t Handover Power To South East, South West

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the 2023 Presidency, the South-South Elders have said that there will be a crisis that could tear the country apart if the North should insist on retaining the office of the President after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

The South-South Elders also said that it was logical and fair to allow the zone to produce the President for another for years so as to complete its second tenure.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja, weekend, the National Coordinator of South-South Elders Forum, His Highness, Anabs Sara Igbe said that the zone was better placed in the South to clinch the Presidency in 2023.

He argued that the North may not be comfortable to support South East candidate for now because of the civil war experience where millions of the Igbo were gruesomely murdered, adding that Ndigbo were still bitter over the alleged marginalization of the zone.

He also claimed that the North will not support the South West judging from the position of the Miyetti Allah on the recently launched security outfit by the South West.

Sara Igbe, who is also the National Publicity Secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said that the South-South will be the stabilizing force in the country and would make the South-East feel at home.

He also claimed that the South East is agitating for the Biafra Republic and also only interested in the restructuring of the country and not the 2023 Presidency likewise the South West.

