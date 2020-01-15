Breaking: 2021 AFCON to be played at start of year, say hosts Cameroon

The Africa Cup of Nations will revert to its former time slot of January and February for the next edition in 2021, hosts Cameroon said on Wednesday.

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) revealed that the tournament will be played from January 9 to February 6, 2021, on their request due to concerns about the weather.

The tournament was moved to a June-July slot for last year’s first 24-team edition in Egypt, in large part to avoid clashing with the European club season.

