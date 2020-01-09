Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: 2 Delta council vice chairmen escape death in Ughelli

On 6:38 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

PDP, chairman, Delta, gunmen

Perez Brisibe

The Vice-chairman of Ughelli North local government council, Victor Uyoh and his Udu counterpart, Justice Iyasere, Thursday narrowly escaped death following an accident that occurred at the Otovwodo axis of Ughelli, Delta State.

ALSO READ: Man stabs 11-yr-old son for refusing to go to school

The victims were pulled out of the wrecked car they were travelling in following the accident that occurred at about 5:10 p.m.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!