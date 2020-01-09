BREAKING: 2 Delta council vice chairmen escape death in Ughelli

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

The Vice-chairman of Ughelli North local government council, Victor Uyoh and his Udu counterpart, Justice Iyasere, Thursday narrowly escaped death following an accident that occurred at the Otovwodo axis of Ughelli, Delta State.

The victims were pulled out of the wrecked car they were travelling in following the accident that occurred at about 5:10 p.m.

Vanguard

