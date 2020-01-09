BREAKING: 2 Delta council vice chairmen escape death in Ughelli

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Vice-chairman of Ughelli North local government council, Victor Uyoh and his Udu counterpart, Justice Iyasere, Thursday narrowly escaped death following an accident that occurred at the Otovwodo axis of Ughelli, Delta State.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.