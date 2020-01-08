Borno: peace rally cancelled by civil societies after talks with Zulum

Kindly Share This Story:

… Markets to resume normal business

By Ndahi Marama

Following deteriorating security in Borno State, a “solidarity peace” rally planned by a combination of civil society organizations, some traders and workers slated for (Today) Wednesday has been cancelled.

The walk, entirely planned without the knowledge of the state government, was initially scheduled to hold in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The cancellation followed consultation between Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and the leadership of the civil societies early today.

As a result, the Governor has directed that all markets should resume their normal activities as against a purported plan to delay opening till 12pm today.

Special adviser on public relations and strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said in a statement, that although the Governor does not question the credibility and intentions of the organizers, he was concerned that the walk could be hijacked by hoodlums to lead to break down of law and order.

President of coalition of civil societies in Borno state, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu has said the rally was meant to be in solidarity with the governor in matters of security during which they intended to present a letter to him for onward delivery to President Buhari.

The Governor was however of the view that, while he was aware of all the firm measures being deployed by President Buhari and the military to contain the Boko haram, a letter of any kind from the civil societies could still be delivered to him without a solidarity rally.

”Governor Zulum deeply appreciates the support of civil societies in Borno state and thanks them for cancelling their planned rally in the best interest of the state.

“The Governor will be happy to host the civil societies to an expanded meeting with relevant stakeholders to discuss matters of security being the subject in focus.

“In the meantime, the Governor has directed that all markets should open at their normal times as against a plan he didn’t know, which was to delay market operations for the involvement of traders in the canceled rally.

“The Governor assures all citizens that so much is being done behind the scene to fully restore peace across Borno state.

“The Governor also reaffirms his confidence in the Nigerian military, the police, the DSS, volunteers in the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes as well as all para-military organizations in the combined and very determined efforts to regain peace in the state.

“Zulum appeals to all citizens to continually support security agencies in being vigilant, sharing useful information and being devoted in prayers. The Governor urges citizens to go about their normal businesses and remain law abiding” the statement said.”

