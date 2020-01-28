Border: NIS arrests 4 human traffickers, rescues 4 victims

Kindly Share This Story:

Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Seme Border Control Post and Mazanya Border Patrol, have arrested four suspected human traffickers with four victims respectively.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

James said that three of the suspected human traffickers and three victims were apprehended at Seme border on their way to Ghana.

He added that the other victim and suspect were arrested at Mazanya border patrol along Jibiya road, Katsina State making the total of eight persons respectively.

According to him, the comptroller, NIS , Seme border , Mr Joshua Ajisafe, after thorough investigation confirmed the status of the victims as being trafficked.

“The victims were deceitfully persuaded to embark on the trip for a job but on being interrogated they were discovered to be victims of trafficking for the purpose of prostitution.

“The human trafficking, an illicit business has been on the increase under various guises but they have always been discovered by officials.

“This has been done through timely intelligence and operational synergy between officers along the national borders and airports leading to the arrests,” he said.

James said the suspect and victim apprehended at Katsina had been handed over to NAPTIP Zonal office in Kano after interrogation.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede cautioned parents to keep eyes on their children especially teenagers that were prone to fall victims of deceitful acts.

Babandede also advised parents to embark on proper guidance and counseling to forestall them from becoming victims of trafficking.

He urged youths and teenagers to shun ways that made them fall prey to traffickers who may be close family members, friends and even sources on the internet connecting them to such criminal elements.

