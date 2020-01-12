Border closure best for Nigeria – Cleric

Kindly Share This Story:

Rev. Fr. Kizito Fogos, the Parish Priest of Church of Assumption Chongo’ Pyeng, Jos, says the decision by the Federal Government to close the nation’s land borders is the best for the country.

Fogos made the remark in a sermon on Sunday in Jos, adding that the decision would make Nigeria realise its full potential and ensure the growth of its economy.

According to him, the closure of the borders will also make Nigeria become a self-sufficient economy, where it consumes what it produces.

The cleric, who noted that the current hardships being experienced as a result of the closure were temporary, said the long term benefits would be enormous.

READ ALSO: Border closure increases cargo volume in Lagos ports

“I am totally in support of the government’s decision to close all our land borders because it will make us realise our full potential.

“With this, Nigeria will no longer be a dumping ground where other countries only export into it expired products; products that are even harmful to our health.

“It is the frozen items that have been preserved with harmful chemicals and are imported to us to consume or the expired tyres that kill us on the highways.

“The hardships and challenges that come with this decision are temporary, but the long term benefits will be awesome. So, the decision remains the best,” he said.

The cleric, however, advised the government to put modalities on ground to support the growth of local industries, adding that such move would enable them to meet the high demand for locally produced goods.

He also advised Nigerians to patronise locally produced goods in order to promote local industries and grow the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: