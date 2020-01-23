Kindly Share This Story:

Despite the gruesome murder of Adamawa-based preacher, Rev Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, the Northern Christian Forum of Nigeria (NCFN) has vowed to hold on to its faith and support for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The Christian group made this known at a press conference on Thursday condemning the wicked act which it described as “unfortunate and barbaric”.

In a statement signed by President, Rev. Elijah Bitrus, NCFN revealed that the plan was to weaken their faith to discourage the evangelism and rapid spread of the gospel across the length and breadth of the country.

Instead, however, this episode has enhanced their belief and uncompromising support for the president, according to Rev. Bitrus.

The group hailed President Buhari’s effort in the fight against terrorism and corruption which sponsors and collaborators of the Boko Haram terrorists aren’t pleased with.

NCFN, therefore, called on Nigerians to continue to cooperate and give full support to the government in the bid to rid of these elements that are hell-bent on trying to instigate Nigerians against one another.

The Northern Christian Forum of Nigeria (NCFN) has received with shock the unfortunate and barbaric murder of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Michika Local Government of Adamawa State by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

This comes as a surprise even more painful given that the Reverend Gentleman was killed after his abductors raised hope that he was going to be released after the payment of ransom.

But as it turned out, they were obviously looking for excuses to commit their heinous act hence demanded for a ransom they thought would be impossible to raise within the given time frame, but when the church rose in unison and almost tripled the amount, the terrorists, seeing that their thirst for blood would not be satiated if they release the CAN Chairman, rejected the N50 million offered and executed the Reverend Gentleman in cold blood.

This is not just an act of wickedness but a calculated campaign to frighten the faithful in their quest to get close to their maker. But we are only made stronger and more United in our resolve to love God the more.

The NCFN has reasons to believe that there is a plan to weaken the faithful by such acts of brutality in order to discourage the evangelism and rapid spread of the gospel across the length and breadth of the country. Furthermore that more brethren have continued to accept the teachings of our lord and saviour in the most interior parts of the north-east to the glory of God.

We will like to send a strong message out there to the terrorists and their sponsors that no matter how hard they might try, that our faith in God cannot be shaken and as long as the Lord tarries we will not be deterred from either practising our faith or winning souls for the kingdom.

As Christians, we draw inspiration from the scripture and especially the book of Job where the man of God triumphed over every form of physical pain and torture due to his abiding faith in the almighty.

Let it be known to the terrorists and their sponsors that our eyes are already focused on the mark hence we cannot be discouraged or distracted by such acts of cowardice that manifest in the killing of the body.

What we see is beyond here hence we cannot be tossed by every swaying of the wind.

We are also aware that the current administration is doing all it can to put an end to these acts of terrorism and that these actions are also targeted at poisoning the minds of Christians into believing that they are not secured under the current administration.

Many are angry at the President because of his fight against corruption which we have had reasons to support in order to restore back the glory of our country. President Buhari is the choice of God and no man born of woman can undo what God has decreed.

We, therefore, call on all to cooperate and give full support to the government in the bid to rid this country of these elements that are hell-bent on trying to instigate Nigerians against one another based on religion. We shall forever remain one in the body of Christ and nothing shall discourage us.

Thank you and may all the departed souls rest in peace. Amen.

