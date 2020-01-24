Boko Haram wants to incite Christians against Muslims — NSCIA

Kindly Share This Story:

Says: Killing of Andimi is barbaric, provocative

MPAC condoles family of slain CAN leader



The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has said Boko Haram wants to incite the Christians against the Muslims in the country, describing the killing of Pastor Lawan Andimi, the CAN branch chairman of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa state by the terrorists as barbaric, provocative and a flagship example of man inhumanity to man.

The council in a statement signed by Head of Media and Communication, Aselemi Ibrahim said: “We condemn it in the strongest terms. It is barbaric, provocative and a flagship example of man inhumanity to man. The Council believes that Boko Haram is trying to make the country ungovernable and to incite Christians against Muslims in Nigeria.

“The Council hereby expresses her heart-felt condolences to the immediate family of Pastor Lawan Andimi in particular and the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in general.

“We equally want to seize this opportunity to appeal to the leadership of CAN in Nigeria to be wary of the comments and statements it puts out in the public domain, so as not to play into the antics of the enemy. We should think-through and be sure that our comments are in the interest of national peace, security and cohesion.

“We want to state unequivocally that we are committed to a united Nigeria, where every one is protected and free to practice his/her religion without any encumbrances.

“We call on the Federal Government and the security operatives to be alive to their responsibilities of protection of lives and properties.

MPAC condoles family of slain CAN leader

Also, the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) condemned the killing.

In a statement by the Director, Media and Strategic Communication, Abdulwarees Solankea, MPAC described the killing as a criminal act by hate cultists who have no respect for constituted authority, rule of law and no regard for the sacred traditions.

“Their action is capable of damaging community cohesion with a devilish aim of turning the country into a killing field.

“Without doubt, Boko Haram and similar groups that have adopted a violent way of life have gone beyond basic principles of humanity. It is now more important for us, mostly through interfaith works, to confront the perverted mindset of the criminals responsible for these killings and challenge their bloodthirsty and dark ideologies. As these hate cultists are a common threat to us all, we must all work together to confront them and by the will of Allah bring their reign of terror to an end.

“We call on the government to intensify efforts to stop the actions of all terror groups, rescue Nigerians still in captivity, confront the challenge of merciless killers in our midst and ensure that our shared future is more positive than our current state.

“MPAC offers its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the Nigerian Christian community, and in the days after this tragic incident, we urge all people to pray for the souls of victims of terrorism, and for all people to pledge to work to uphold the Qur’an value of the sacredness of human life, for believers in God and all people.

We live in challenging times. Whether through indiscriminate violence, merciless killings or religious fundamentalism, there are many who seek to violently drive us apart. However, we must reject any bigotry and hatred and rely on our faith traditions for moral guidance and strength. Through our words and actions, let us allow our faith in God to refocus on minds on the need to renew our commitment to building mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

The text of the Qur’an is clear on the sanctity and inviolability of human life, young or old, male or female, Muslim, Christian or people of no religious affiliation.

“Do not kill yourselves, for verily Allah has been to you most merciful” (Qur’an 4: 29)

“….take not life which Allah has made sacred” (Qur’an 6:151)

