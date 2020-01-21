Boko Haram murder of church leader, shame to Nigerian government ―CAN

Kindly Share This Story:

…CAN Declares 3-day Prayers and Fasting

…Calls for a total overhauling of the security architecture

…Passes vote of No Confidence in the security chiefs

…Condoles the bereaved

…Calls for help from the International community

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr Samson Supo Ayokunle in reaction to the murder of a church leader, Reverend Lawan Andimi in Adamawa State by the insurgent group, Boko Haram said “almost losing hope in the government’s ability to protect Nigerians especially Christians”.

Andimi while in captivity made a passionate appeal to the leadership of his church and the Federal Government to come to his rescue.

CAN claimed in a statement made available to the media that “the Church did everything within her reach to secure the safe release of this pastor gentleman but it was not possible because they didn’t have the military power to do so.

“Just last Sunday, a clergyman, Rev Denis Bagauri was murdered by unknown gunmen in his residence at Mayo Belwa of Adamawa State.

“The Church views the unabated kidnappings, extortions and killings of Christians and innocent Nigerians as shameful to the government that each time boasts that it has conquered insurgency.

“It is reprehensible and saddening that each time the government comes out to claim the defeat of the insurgency, more killings of our people are committed.

– FG colluding with Boko Haram –

Accusing the Federal Government of colluding with the insurgent, Boko Haram, CAN stated; “In the light of the current developments and the circumstantial facts surrounding the prevailing upsurge of attacks against the church, it will be difficult for us to believe that the Federal Government under President Mohammadu Buhari is not colluding with the insurgents to exterminate Christians in Nigeria bearing in mind the very questionable leadership of the security sector that has been skewed towards a religion and region! Is that lopsidedness not a cover-up for the operation of the insurgency?

“If not, why couldn’t the well-equipped security agents of Nigeria get this man killed rescued?

– CAN calls for calm –

“While we call on Christians to be calm, we challenge the Federal Government led by President Buhari to be more proactive about effort to get rid of the continuous siege on Nigeria and end the wanton killings and destructions of lives and property of Nigerians if the government is to be taken seriously.

“Maintenance of security is the least responsibility of any government that knows its worth. We are once again calling on the President Buhari to purge himself of the allegations of nepotism and religious favouritism by reconstituting the leadership of security outfits.”

– FG should rescue Leah Sharibu –

“The Federal Government is urged to ensure the release of the prisoner of faith, Leah Sharibu and hundreds victims who are in the Boko Haram and ISWAP captivity before it is too late. A government that cannot protect the governed is a failed government.

“CAN deeply sympathises with the immediate family of Late Rev. Andimi, President and members of EYN Church, the government of Adamawa State and the entire Nigeria Church.”

– Questions begging for answers –

There are questions begging for answers:

What is the essence of SIM card registration if the authorities cannot use it to track down these killers who rely on phones as a mean of communications to do their criminalities?

What has become of Intelligence gathering of our security agencies?

Is this government and the security agencies still claiming that the war against these criminals in religious garments has been won despite all the killings?

Is the government sincere in fighting these terrorists or merely paying lip service to the war against the insurgency?

Is there any hope that our security is guaranteed under this government?

Can the government tell us what they did since Rev. Andimì cried out to them for help?

If the security agencies claim the terrorists are operating outside the country, why is it possible for these hoodlums to invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing checks on the part of the security agencies?

Since the government and its apologists are claiming the killings have no religious undertones, why are the terrorists and herdsmen targeting the predominantly Christian communities and Christian leaders?

If the security agencies are not living up to the expectations of the government, why hasn’t it overhauled them with a view of injecting new visionaries ones into the security system?

– Losing hope in government –

“As long as the government continues to live in denial and fail to face reality, these criminals will not stop their criminalities.

“We are almost losing hope in the government’s ability to protect Nigerians especially Christians who have become endangered species under its watch.

“We once again call on the International community and developed world like the US, the UK, Germany, Israel and others to please come to our aid of Nigeria, especially, the Nigerian Church so that we might not be eliminated one by one.

We cannot lose hope on divine protection and the power of our Lord Jesus Christ to expose those behind the sponsorship of terrorism in Nigeria and to get Nigeria safe from the arms of the criminals. We shall remain constant and not bow to the antics of terrorists and their sponsors.

“We know that very soon, God will unmask these ungodly and wicked elements amidst us and their collaborators in Jesus Name.

“We urge all Christians to set three days apart this week to fast and pray for Nigeria.”

