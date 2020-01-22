Kindly Share This Story:

Following the gruesome murder of an Adamawa-based pastor, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP) has called on Nigerians to embark on a one-day intensive prayer and fast against his killers.

Rev. Lawan Andimi was Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State before his abduction and abrupt death.

In an emotional statement signed by Grand Patron on Tuesday, Archbishop Julius Ediwe, NIFROP sobbed over the demise considering all efforts put into securing his release from Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

Bishop Ediwe described the slain pastor as a “man of God that preached the gospel of peace and unity in his area of jurisdiction” and “lived a life worthy of emulation in his actions and inactions in the propagation of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ”.

However, inter-faith group believes his murder is “ one too many” and something urgent needs to be done by Nigerians irrespective of faith.

Hence, NIFROP called for a one-day prayer and fasting by people of all faith across the country to bring the wrath of God upon the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist and their collaborators that do not want peace and progress in Nigeria.

The group reckoned that Nigerians need to seek the wrath of God to “ fall heavily on all those responsible for the death of Rev Andimi”, from the radical sect to its financiers and collaborators.

Read full statement below:

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP) are indeed saddened by the unfortunate killing of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi.

The news came as a rude shock to NIFROP despite all the efforts that were put into securing his release from the hands of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group since his abduction for no justifiable cause other than the fact that he is a servant of the Lord’s vineyard.

Rev. Lawan Andimi was a man of God that preached the gospel of peace and unity in his area of jurisdiction and his capacity as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa state. This death is indeed one too many for all lovers of peace in Nigeria regardless of our ethnic and religious affiliations.

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) is consoled with the fact that Rev. Lawan Andimi lived a life worthy of emulation in his actions and inactions in the propagation of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Every Servant of God, whomever he may be and however important his work, must eventually rest from his labors. Even Prophet Elijah came to the end of his earthly span of service.

There were very few witnesses on the earth in those days; good men were scarce, yet Prophet Elijah had to go! We are apt only to look at the earthly service of believers and to forget that our earthly ministry is only a preparation for our service in the ages to come.

In the Book of Psalms 105: 15, the Holy Bible expressly stated thus: “Do not touch My anointed ones; do my prophets no harm.” The killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group is indeed against this biblical injunction, and there shall be consequences.

According to the Book of Romans 1:18, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth.”

As an organization under the mantle of God, we pray that the wrath of God shall fall heavily on all those responsible for the death of Rev. Lawan Andimi in unquantifiable measures. All those that have conspired directly or indirectly to the death of the servant of God shall be visited with the wrath of God. This includes the financiers, local, and international promoters of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist groups.

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace have indeed placed a curse that they shall indeed know no peace from this day onwards till the day of their destruction.

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace consequently call for a one-day prayer and fasting by people of all faith across the country to bring the wrath of God upon the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist and their collaborators that do not want peace and progress in Nigeria.

In all of these, we give thanks to God almighty, as stated in the book of 1 Corinthians 15:57. “But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

