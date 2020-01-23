BOKO HARAM: Family of executed student tasks Federal Government on security

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The family of late Ropvil Dalep, a 200L Biology/Education student of the University of Maiduguri who was executed by the Boko Haram sect have tasked the federal government on stabilizing the security situation in the country to give every citizen a sense of safety wherever they reside.

It would be recalled that 22 years old Ropvil was abducted on January 9, 2020, while returning to school and was killed by a child Boko Haram soldier earlier this week, the video which has gone viral on the internet.

He is the fifth Plateau indigene to be killed and a threat has been issued by the sect to kill any Christian from Plateau State.

Reacting to the killing of Ropvil, his uncle, Da David Daciyar who spoke on behalf of the family said, “I just want to welcome all of you to this compound and appreciate you for your love to the Dachiyar’s family, we are most grateful. Only God will reward all of you. As a family, we thank God for everything and we believe that God has a plan for everybody.

“This morning, we appeal to the government for action because the statement that was made in the video is quite touching. If an eight years old child can tell the whole world that they are revenging what Plateau had done to their forefathers in Borno which I don’t know apart from hearing from him, I have never heard of it. An eight years old boy cannot say that, some elderly people have incited him to do it.

“We are in the last days; we are not provocating anybody but our prayer as a family is that God should touch our leaders otherwise all our people from Plateau will not be able to travel to Maiduguri or Borno in general because that statement has made it known that anybody who is going there would be killed if they know that you are from Plateau. Our appeal as a family is that the government should do something to stabilize what is happening, we pray that God will see us through.”

Also reacting, Senator Istifanus Gyang said Plateau is being isolated for persecution stressing, “Given the repeated targeting of Plateau sons and daughters for abduction and annihilation by the Boko Haram, for no other reason that their faith and origin, it is obvious that a new narrative aimed at isolating Nigerian citizens of Plateau origin for persecution and extermination is being projected by the terrorists.

“This defective and hateful narrative is not only misplaced but is simply an attempt by Boko Haram to deflect and shift attention from its bloodletting acts of crimes against humanity.”

The Member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam in the National Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi added, “This unfortunate incident occurred when we were exploring lobbying mechanisms for federal and state governments’ intervention for the release of Bashir Abdulhamid, also my constituent who was abducted by Boko Haram on 4th December 2019 at Gambu while on his way to Maiduguri to take polio specimen for experimentation.

“These two unfortunate incidences involving my constituents within the span of one month have left me devastated, wondering if the efforts of the federal government in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country are yielding the desired results.

Not long ago, a similar video of the gory killing of two Plateau citizens from Mangu local government area was released by the insurgents with similar messages of their intention to continually abduct and kill in like manner Christian citizens of Plateau State.

“Two other constituents of mine were also ambushed and killed along Maiduguri-Damaturu road by Boko Haram on 23rd December 2019. They are Dauda Gojang Gaskiya of Kazuk village and Joseph Wutuk of Amper village, both in Kanke LGA. May their souls rest in peace with the Lord, amen.”

Gagdi further called on the federal government to “go beyond lip service to guarantee the safety of Nigerians anywhere within the country, I passionately appeal to the Governor of Plateau State to, as a matter of urgency, set up a machinery in motion by considering the appointment of a delegation to visit the Governor of Borno State and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri to elicit a convincing plan of action by the government of the state and the school management, of guaranteeing the safety of Christian Plateau students studying in the state.

“Otherwise, I would strongly advocate that negotiations with JAMB, University of Jos and Plateau State University Bokkos as well as other institutions within the north-central be held with the view to securing admission for them outside the northeast, where activities of the insurgents is most prevalent.”

“This is because; since the insurgents have made it categorically clear that they are looking out for Christian citizens of Plateau State to kill, the last could not have been heard of such gruesome murder of our dear Plateau brothers and sisters. Only the living go to school, we cannot afford to continue to loose our loved ones in their prime to the nefarious activities of those daredevils.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: