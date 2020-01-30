Boateng and Goretzka fight during Bayern Munich training

Kindly Share This Story:

Jerome Boateng and Leon Goretzka came to blows during Bayern Munich’s training session on Wednesday.

The Bavarians seem to be finding their feet under Hansi Flick, having scored nine goals in two games without conceding since returning from the winter break, but this is a matter that the coach is unlikely to have expected.

Bild report that Goretzka went into a challenge and fouled Boateng away from the ball, which led to the defender reacting and hitting the midfielder with a hand to the face. Robert Lewandowski was then the first to step in and pull Boateng away, with Flick then intervening and speaking to Boateng.

Thomas Muller also tried to calm down Goretzka and talk to him, however Goretzka opted to ignore him and gave Muller an inappropriate gesture, much to the forward’s dismay.

Despite this, Goretzka posted a photo alongside Boateng on Twitter in an attempt to clarify things whilst jokingly making a fist.”Breaking news,” read the text, accompanied by the hashtags ‘#FootballIsEmotion’, ‘#EveryoneRelax’ and ‘#WeAreFamily’.

