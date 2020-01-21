BMO passes vote of confidence on Supreme Court for judgments

Kindly Share This Story:

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has passed a vote of confidence on the Supreme Court over its judgments that affirmed the election of the incumbent Governors of Plateau, Sokoto, Kano and Bauchi states.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju in Abuja on Monday, BMO lauded the judgments, saying that the capacity of the Supreme Court to deliver judgment in line with extant laws and precedents had never been in doubt.

According to Akinsiju, the apex court has also acquitted itself well in its recent judgments in the Plateau, Sokoto, Kano and Bauchi states governorship election disputes.

He said the rulings by the apex court affirming the victories of the Governors of Plateau, Sokoto, Kano, and Bauchi states, was yet another reason to repose the utmost confidence in the justices of the supreme court.

“Once again, these eminent jurists have dispensed the law in accordance with tenets and spirits of laws guiding our electoral process.

“We congratulate both Governors Abdulahi Ganduje, Aminu Tambuwal, Simon Lalong, and Bala Mohammed.

“We, however, exhort the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from its satanic machinations and ill-will against the institution of the supreme court.

“The arrant and criminal enterprise of blackmailing the supreme court bodes no good to anybody individual, group or political party,” he said.

According to Akinsiju, the ruling of any court whatsoever is not supposed to be anticipated, that’s why opposing parties voluntarily submit to the authority of a court to resolve disputes.

“This resolution can go either way, however, the institution of the law is better served when parties to the matter respect the ruling.

“This is what makes us civilised. On this count, we call on the PDP to reform its ways and temperament, especially as it relates to rulings of our courts,” he said.

vanguard

