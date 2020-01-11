Bloomberg has spent over $200m in presidential campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

Mike Bloomberg’s ad spending for his presidential campaign has already surpassed $200 million nearly equaling the combined ad spending by all the other Democratic candidates, according to a new report.

And the billionaire has only been in the race for about seven weeks.

“With buys from this morning accounted for, @Mike Bloomberg has surpassed $200 M – the rest of the field has spent $222M combined,” the ad-tracking group Advertising Analytics reported in a tweet Friday.

Bloomberg’s ads have been ubiquitous on the airwaves in New York and other states where Democrats will vote in primary elections in March and April. He is not focusing on the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

The former three-term New York City mayor is spending so much money on television spots across the country that it’s squeezing out air time for others and causing ad rates to soar, Advertising Analytics said in a prior report.

Experts say Bloomberg’s total campaign spending totals could easily cross the $1 billion mark if he wins the nomination to challenge President Trump in November.

Bloomberg has said he will spend “whatever it takes” to defeat Trump and will continue the effort to topple the Republican incumbent even if he loses the Democratic nomination.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

