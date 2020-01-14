Between Mayegun Aare Onakakanfo and Mayegun of Yorubaland

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The installation of fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as KWAM 1 as the Mayegun of Yoruba land by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi is raising dust.

Also, upon his installation as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, he set up the Aare-in Council where he appointed legal practitioner, Mr Kayode Ajulo as the Mayegun of the Aare Onakakanfo.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland is expected to set up his council members to assist his office and discuss issues that affect Yorubaland.

It is important to state here that the Mayegun Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland land is different from Mayegun of Yorubaland.

While Mr Ajulo reports directly to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Alhaji Ayinde, KWAM 1 gets directives from the Alaafin of Oyo.

With the position, Ajulo is responsible to the Aare Onakakanfo while Ayinde is responsible to the Alaafin.

No controversy, no supremacy.

The two personalities have different but complementary roles to play in the development of the Yoruba nation.

