Best Way Music unveils El-Eman, set to drop video for ‘Your Lane’

By Emmanuel Okogba
Abuja based record label “Best Way Music” has unveiled its newest addition to the label, El-Eman even as it is set to drop the official video for his latest single ‘Your Lane’.
El-Eman, real name Chia Achinkaa Emmanuel is a graduate of the University of Jos and has carved a niche for himself in the Afro Pop/R’n’B genre of music.
with his great sensational flows, lyrical prowess, energetic, danceable and good rhythmic vibes, El-Eman did justice to the tune “Your Lane”. It was produced by Kul Solo and directed by Bash Em May6ix Production.
El-Eman draws his inspiration from sounds, mood, and happenings around.
On his plans for 2020, El-Eman said, “I would be dropping an EP before the year ends. The title of the EP would be made known in due time. Also, I would love to collaborate with a number of stars in the industry. None in mind at the moment but if I were to have a choice, it would definitely be Wizkid or Burna Boy.
He has previously released two singles ‘Oluwa Lo Se’ and ‘Endowed’ featuring Zulezoo. ‘Your Lane’ is available on all digital stores worldwide.