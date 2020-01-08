Best Way Music unveils El-Eman, set to drop video for ‘Your Lane’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Abuja based record label “Best Way Music” has unveiled its newest addition to the label, El-Eman even as it is set to drop the official video for his latest single ‘Your Lane’.

El-Eman, real name Chia Achinkaa Emmanuel is a graduate of the University of Jos and has carved a niche for himself in the Afro Pop/R’n’B genre of music.

with his great sensational flows, lyrical prowess, energetic, danceable and good rhythmic vibes, El-Eman did justice to the tune “Your Lane”. It was produced by Kul Solo and directed by Bash Em May6ix Production.

El-Eman draws his inspiration from sounds, mood, and happenings around.

On his plans for 2020, El-Eman said, “I would be dropping an EP before the year ends. The title of the EP would be made known in due time. Also, I would love to collaborate with a number of stars in the industry. None in mind at the moment but if I were to have a choice, it would definitely be Wizkid or Burna Boy.

He has previously released two singles ‘Oluwa Lo Se’ and ‘Endowed’ featuring Zulezoo. ‘Your Lane’ is available on all digital stores worldwide.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: