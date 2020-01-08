Breaking News
Translate

Best Way Music unveils El-Eman, set to drop video for ‘Your Lane’

On 10:48 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

El-Eman, Best Way Music

By Emmanuel Okogba

Abuja based record label “Best Way Music” has unveiled its newest addition to the label, El-Eman even as it is set to drop the official video for his latest single ‘Your Lane’.

El-Eman, real name Chia Achinkaa Emmanuel is a graduate of the University of Jos and has carved a niche for himself in the Afro Pop/R’n’B genre of music.

READ ALSO: ‘We were way off’: Rashford rues Man Utd flop

with his great sensational flows, lyrical prowess, energetic, danceable and good rhythmic vibes, El-Eman did justice to the tune “Your Lane”. It was produced by Kul Solo and directed by Bash Em May6ix Production.

No photo description available.

El-Eman draws his inspiration from sounds, mood, and happenings around.

On his plans for 2020, El-Eman said, “I would be dropping an EP before the year ends. The title of the EP would be made known in due time. Also, I would love to collaborate with a number of stars in the industry. None in mind at the moment but if I were to have a choice, it would definitely be Wizkid or Burna Boy.

He has previously released two singles ‘Oluwa Lo Se’ and ‘Endowed’ featuring Zulezoo. ‘Your Lane’ is available on all digital stores worldwide.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!